Mr. Fred Alan Bochert
GILMER — Mr. Fred Alan Bochert, 61 of Gilmer, passed away peacefully in his home on February 1, 2022. He was born July 11, 1960 in Cherry Point NC.
Fred was a maintenance man for many years, including 17 years at Coil Specialists before retiring.
He was survived by his one daughter Sidney Bochert of Gilmer and four grandchildren Chance Bochert of Ravenswood, WV, Nita Jo Muckleroy, Audrie Medlin and Jasper Medlin of Gilmer.
