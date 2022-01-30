Mr. Gary Wayne Peek, Sr.
FRISCO — Gary Wayne Peek, Sr, was born in Houston, TX, on October 14, 1945, and passed away in Richland Hills, TX, at the age of 76 on Monday, January 24, 2022. He is preceded in death by his parents, Aulton Lee and Dora Vernell Smith Peek, and his brothers, Lawrence Nelson Peek and James Randall Peek.
He is survived by his sister, Carolyn Peek Cunningham and husband Fred; children, Gary W. Peek II and wife Cindy, Kimberly Peek Smith and husband Johnny, and James R. Peek and wife Michele; grandchildren Jordan Smith Ayers and husband Andrew, Faith Smith Baldwin and husband Matt, Hayden Peek, Bethany Peek, Colin Peek, Mallory Peek and Eryn Peek; and great-granddaughters Blake Baldwin and Mattie Jo Baldwin.
Gary was raised in Houston and was a 1964 graduate of M.B. Smiley High School. He attended South Texas College and Kilgore College and spent the majority of his career in residential and commercial construction.
Gary had a dynamic personality with a great love for life, traveling and sharing a good story with others. He never met a stranger. He loved sports, hunting, fishing, photography and had a passion for the history of TX and Native American culture.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at the Harrison Funeral Home in Naples, TX. Pallbearers include Gary W. Peek II, James R. Peek, Johnny Smith, Hayden Peek, Colin Peek, Gary Essary, and Andrew Ayers.
Please leave online condolences at https://www.harrisonfuneralhome.com/
