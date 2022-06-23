Mr. Joe Benton Ratley
WHITE OAK — He was a long time resident of White Oak, TX, Joe was born on October 26, 1944 to Sidney and Lela Fay Ratley in Marshall. He is survived by wife Judy of 57 years, two sons Jeff Ratley of Longview, Jason and wife Stephanie of White Oak. Three much loved granddaughters, Alaric Bennett and husband Bruce of Longview, Adyson Ratley and Ella Ratley of Longview. One brother Mike Ratley of Carthage, TX and one sister Gayle Morgan and husband Tuk of Donie, TX, as well as numerous nieces and nephews, lots of friends. He was preceded in death by his parents. Joe was a Sergeant in the Air Force during Vietnam as an air craft mechanic, when he returned home he started working for LeTourneau as a lab technician where he worked for 45 years, he then went to work at ABC Auto as a route driver. Joe was active in the community as a Commissioner for the Dixie Youth Baseball Association. He taught Sunday school and RA’s for many years at Trinity Baptist Church in Lakeport. In lieu of flowers please send a monetary donation to The Hospice Of East Texas. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 25 at 2PM at Calvary Baptist Church Longview.
