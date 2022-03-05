God called John at an early age to serve, share his wisdom, and help heal His hurting people. John spent his life pursuing that call. John’s life was dedicated to following Jesus and teaching the gospel through word and deed. His hope in life was reflected in John 3:16, “For God so loved the world, that he gave His one and only son, so whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.”John received his first Bachelor of Science in Religious Education from Southwestern Assemblies of God College. He went to earn his Bachelor and Master of Social Work degrees. John achieved his calling by working with youth throughout Texas. In retirement, he continued his life work by serving as his church’s licensed professional counselor. No matter where his work took him, he was a devout man who continued to disciple and help his fellow Christians. As many friends have shared with his family, no finer man has ever lived. John was always full of encouragement, wisdom, and grace. All who knew him are better for having loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank & Mary Conatser, and sister, Donna Graham.
He is survived by brother David; his wife of 44 years Cheri; his children Johna Walker (Stephen), Cortney McMichael (Rob), Kim Crew (Dan), Edgenie Bellah (Robert), and son Michael Hathoot (Emily); his grandchildren Morgan, Stephenie, Madison, Trinity, Teagan, Hope, Tracey, Jonathan, Alexander, Christian, Joshua, Vivian; and great-grandson Solomon. The family is holding a private Celebration of Life. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in John’s memory to the Union Gospel Mission Dallas at www.ugmdallas.org. You can sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.northdallasfuneralhome.com
