Mr. Kevin Mark Mehrens
LONGVIEW, TEXAS — Kevin Mark Mehrens of Longview, Texas, passed away Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at the age of 63.
He was born December 8, 1958 in Longview to Deana Hayes.
He is preceded in death by his father Jess Hayes and grandson Seth McGee.
He is survived by his mother Deana Hayes; three daughters, Mandi McGee and husband Mark; Meagan Beshears and husband Jasen; Mallory Edmonds; one son, Kevin Mason Mehrens; three brothers, Mickey Mehrens and wife Bretta; Tim Mehrens and wife Sandy; and Steve Mehrens and Sharon Reeser.
He will also be remembered by 11 grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and several life long friends.
A memorial service will be held on April 15, 2022. Additional information on the service is pending.
