Mr. Lyde (JR) J. Henderson
GILMER — Lyde (JR) was born in Oklahoma City. His father was Lyde Junior Henderson and his mother was Marrion Barbara Sather. He moved to Arkansas and later Texas where he retired from the parts industry.
JR was well known for his kind heart and how he took care of others. He is survived by friends he adopted as family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.