Mr. Michael Dean Heaster

Mr. Heaster was born August 8, 1973 in Mt. Pleasant to Carey B. Heaster, Jr. and Billie Jean Kirby, and passed away November 12, 2020 in Longview.
As a small child Michael enjoyed living above the funeral home, riding his bike around Jefferson visiting with his friends and fishing with his brother and sister. He graduated from JHS in 1991, obtained an Associated Degree in Business from North Texas State. He served as a counselor for many years at the Texas State School for the blind. Michael was comfortable and confident in his Baptist faith.
Michael is survived by his father, Carey B. Heaster, Jr. & wife Karen , mother, Billie Jean Murphy & husband Randy, and children, Jesse Heaster and Justin Heaster, sisters, Sondra Lyles and Johnny and Beth Heaster & Dillon Combs and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial guestbook may be signed at www.haggardfuneralhome.com
