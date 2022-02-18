Mr. Michael Leon Colburn
GLADEWATER — Michael Leon Colburn, age 59, passed away Sunday, January 30, 2022. He was born February 2, 1962 in Arlington, Texas to Nolan Edward and Carolyn Colburn. Services will be at 3:30 p.m. Saturday; February 19, 2022 at Celebration of Life; 229 Henry Cr. Hawkins, TX.
