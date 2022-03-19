Mr. Michael Roy Thompson
ORE CITY — Michael Roy Thompson, beloved husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, and friend, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his devoted wife Linda and his family, on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.
Mike was born December 30, 1954, to William and Margaret Thompson in Burlington, Kansas. The family relocated to El Paso in 1959 where he grew up along with his four sisters.
He and some friends moved to East Texas in 1974 to work at lone star steel and he lived close to his maternal grandparents in Upshur County. He married Linda fritz of El Paso in 1977 and they lived in west Texas before finally settling back in ore city to be close to his parents.
He enjoyed model cars, family history and ancestry, woodworking, any kind of competitive game, and spending time with his grandchildren.
He worked at b & j equipment in Longview for over 10 years and ran his own company, Thompson pump for the last 10 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Margaret. He is survived by Linda, his beautiful wife of 45 years, his daughter Tara Thompson, son Alan Thompson, granddaughters Alexis and Sadie, grandson Ryan, sisters Kathy Tyler (David), Patty Ratcliff (Danny), Mary Thompson, Suzy Simmons (Jerry), many nieces, nephews, cousins and good friends.
The family wishes to express their appreciation to Compass Hospice and Dr. Sanjay Reddy for their compassionate care.
Services will be held Friday, March 25 at 2:00 pm at Life Bridge Christian center; 2022 Alpine Road, Longview.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Compass Hospice.
