Mr. Michael Wayne Campbell
SEDONA — Michael Wayne Campbell, 74, died in a tragic motorcycle accident in Longview, Texas, on January 3, 2022. He was born July 21, 1947, to Donald and Patricia Campbell of Lemmon, South Dakota.
Michael proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War, which earned him the Bronze Star Medal, among other military awards and decorations during his military career. He retired from the military achieving the rank of ICC-Interior Communications Electrician Chief Petty Officer.
Michael used his military training and experience, including radio communications, while volunteering with the Verde Search and Rescue (VSAR) posse in the Sedona area for Yavapai County, Arizona. Michael was involved in over two hundred searches during his 18+ years of volunteer service as Communications Sergeant, and was responsible for helping rescue dozens of lost individuals and families.
Michael is preceded in death by his parents, and brother Dennis Campbell. He is survived by his son Duncan Campbell; his daughter and son-in-law Duana and Todd Stewart; four grandchildren: Joanna, Adrian, Sarah, and Joshua; plus, two great-grandchildren; his brother and sister-in-law William and Kathleen Campbell; sister Catherine McPherson; many nephews and nieces; a host of friends; and his beloved canine companion, Ginger.
Donations in Michael’s memory may be made in lieu of flowers to the Verde Search and Rescue (verdesar.org) who will be hosting a private family memorial service in the Red Rock Mountains of Sedona, Arizona, followed by a burial with full military honors at a National Cemetery in South Dakota.
