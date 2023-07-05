Mr. Orville Ray Monroe
HENDERSON — Funeral services for Mr. Orville Ray Monroe, 93, of Henderson, will be at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at Crawford - A. Crim Funeral Home chapel with Rev. Kim Hunt officiating. Interment will follow on Thursday, 11:00 a.m., July 6, 2023 at Rosedale Memorial Chapel in Ada, Oklahoma. Mr. Monroe passed away Saturday, July 1, 2023 at his residence. He was born Feb. 7, 1930 in Texas township, in Cotton County, Oklahoma to the late Jessie and Ollie Monroe, and was raised in Temple, Oklahoma. He was a self-made man, coming from nothing to start his working career at the bank in Temple. He later became owner and operator of Rebel Drilling. Orville was a talented baseball player, earning a scholarship to play ball at Oklahoma State University. He was a 32nd Degree Mason with the lodge in Comanche, Oklahoma. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Joyce Monroe, and second wife, Wanda Monroe, and his son, Max Monroe. Survivors include: his daughter Theresa Monroe of Henderson; three grandchildren, Christopher Stout and wife Melissa, Jesseca Watson and husband Blake, and Dustin Monroe and wife Emily, all of Kilgore; seven great-grandchildren, Joslyn and Maxx Monroe, Harper, Wren, and Oliver Stout, and Lucy and Jane Watson; as well as cousins and friends. Condolences may be made at www.crawfordacrim.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Neal McCoy bringing Vince Gill to Longview for concert
- Food, fun, fireworks: Fourth of July activities on tap across East Texas
- Longview 18-year-old killed in hit-and-run remembered for love of music, devotion to family
- Business Beat: LEGO store open; speakeasy coming to downtown Longview
- Author's latest thriller set in Longview
- Arrest follows allegation of student, educator relationship
- One killed, four injured in fireworks explosion
- Longview-area UPS workers prepare for impending strike
- Business Digest: Longview World of Wonders hires assistant director
- Rangerettes' 84th line includes 2 new members from Longview
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.