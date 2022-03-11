He graduated from Pine Tree High School in 1975 and went on to work in the oil field industry and retired from Energy WeldFab. He loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and playing golf.
He is survived by his mother Dean Oestreich, son Derek Oestreich, partner Pattie Wheeler, sister Jacqueline (Larry) Morris and other relatives and a host of friends. He was preceded in death by his father Lester, and his sister Nancy.
Donations can be made to First United Methodist Church, 217 W. Quitman Ave., Gladewater, TX 75647, or HeartsWay Hospice 4351 McCann Rd., Longview, TX 75605.
