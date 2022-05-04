Mr. Robert “Robbie” William Ashe
GLADEWATER — Mr. Robert “Robbie” born July 5, 1952 in Poplarville passed away on May 1, 2022. He is preceded in death by his father and mother, his brother and sister-in-law. He is survived by a daughter, grandson, granddaughter, and a great-granddaughter. A niece and numerous cousins and a couple of uncles.
