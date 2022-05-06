Mr. Robert “Robbie” William Ashe
GLADEWATER — Mr. Robert “Robbie” Ashe age 69, of Poplarville, passed away on May 1, 2022. Robbie was born on July 5, 1952.
He is preceded in death by his father and mother William David “Dub” Ashe Jr. and Carrie Rae White, his brother Ronnie and sister-in-law Brenda.
He is survived by his daughter Misty (Johnny) Stone, grandson Trace, granddaughter Bailey (Gavin) Murrell, greatgranddaughter Miley. A niece, Wendy and numerous cousins and a couple of uncles.
