Mr. Robert William Truesdell

LONGVIEW — Robert William Truesdell passed away on August 17, 2020 after a lengthy period of ill health. He was born on November 29, 1955 in Topeka, Kansas to Robert & Alice Truesdell, who predeceased him. He is survived by his brother Michael Truesdell of Virginia Beach, VA and fiance Anita Bell of Mooringsport, LA. He was an avid guitar player, loved music, animals & history. He followed politics closely, and was a lifelong progressive. He was a very quiet but intelligent man with a great sense of humor. He showed empathy, compassion & kindness to all and will be greatly missed.

