Mr. Roy Dee Greer
HALLSVILLE — Roy Dee Greer of Alameda, CA. Roy was born on June 26, 1936 in Hallsville, TX.
A graveside memorial service will be on July 6th, at 10 am at Cain Cemetery. He was the 5th son to the family of 8 boys. Roy passed away may 1st at age 85 in Alameda, CA.
He was a military Veteran who served in the Navy for 24 years. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Doris Greer, son Jimmy, daughters; Linda and Debbie, Grandchildren, Great-Grandchildren, and brothers Paul and James.
He was preceded in death by first wife Mary, parents John and Lizzie Greer and brothers Hobson, Harmon, June, Dan, and Noble.
