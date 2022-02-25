Mr. Roy Glenn Carnes

Roy is survived by his wife Sandra (Phillips), who was the love of his life. They were married on January 22, 1999. He is survived by his children Cynthia (Joseph Ipacs) Carnes and grandson Michael Coyle, Columbus, Ohio; Glenn (Mary) Carnes and grandson Wade, Austin, Texas, and Stephen (Annah) Ward Cameron of Redondo Beach, California and grandchildren, Elly and Cally.
Roy was a talented musician and served in the Strategic Air Command band during the Korean War. A graduate of the University of Texas, College of Pharmacy, he was a registered pharmacist for 50 years. The family will have a private celebration of life at a later date.
