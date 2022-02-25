Mr. Roy Glenn Carnes
LONGVIEW, TX — Roy Glenn Carnes was born December 14, 1933. He passed away February 24, 2022. He was born to Carey Ward and Ina Mae (Hanson) Carnes in Winnsboro, Texas who preceded him in death. He is survived by three brothers: Leon (Sandra), Longview, Texas Ken (Susie) Carnes, Houston, Texas; and Mike (Crystal) Carnes, Gilmer, Texas. His only sister, Ina Wanda Sartin preceded him in death. He was preceded in death by brothers William (Clarice) Carnes, Springfied, Missouri and Don (Monyene) Carnes, McGregor, Texas.
Roy is survived by his wife Sandra (Phillips), who was the love of his life. They were married on January 22, 1999. He is survived by his children Cynthia (Joseph Ipacs) Carnes and grandson Michael Coyle, Columbus, Ohio; Glenn (Mary) Carnes and grandson Wade, Austin, Texas, and Stephen (Annah) Ward Cameron of Redondo Beach, California and grandchildren, Elly and Cally.
Roy was a talented musician and served in the Strategic Air Command band during the Korean War. A graduate of the University of Texas, College of Pharmacy, he was a registered pharmacist for 50 years. The family will have a private celebration of life at a later date.

