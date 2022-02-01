Mr. Willie B. Taylor “Jr Boy”
TERRELL — Mr. Taylor passed away January 28, 2022, and was born December 05, 1936 in Hallsville, Tx.
Visitation will be 2p.m.-6p.m. Friday, February 04, 2022 at Stanmore Funeral Home Longview, Tx. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 05, 2022 at Jordan Valley Memorial Park; 810 Jordan Valley Longview, Texas 75604.
Arrangements are entrusted in London’s Mortuary, Mineola, Tx.
