Mrs. Alice Reed Henderson Furrh

The family lived in Arkansas, then settled in Longview, TX. She was a proud 1949 graduate of Longview High School, and an avid member of the ‘49 Lunch Bunch, which met monthly for many years, at various spots around East Texas, until the members gradually passed on or became too old to attend.
Alice attended several colleges, in search of a degree that at that time did not exist: Elementary Education with a specialty in Early Childhood Development and Nursery Education. These colleges did their best to provide her the coursework she needed to accomplish this specialty; as she completed coursework at one, she would move on to another, and did earn the degree: Texas State College for Women (now TWU), then Southwestern University, and finally, The University of Texas in Austin. She was a member of the Delta Delta Delta Sorority and stayed lifelong friends with her sorority sisters. After graduation, she taught in Corpus Christi, then Gladewater. While teaching in Gladewater, she went on a blind date with Lou Bates, and double dated with Lou’s friend Pat Furrh and his date. She and Lou would remain friends for many years, but she married the other guy.
Alice married William Kirkpatrick “Pat” Furrh, Jr. on March 17, 1957 in Longview. They settled in Marshall and started their family: daughter Keeton Ann Furrh Forbes, Patricia Louise Furrh Agnor, and William Kirkpatrick Furrh III. She was a wonderful mother, and grandmother, to Albert Stuart Agnor III (Al) and Andee Brownrigg Agnor. Alice loved to cook and was an avid gardener. She was the ultimate homemaker. She never quite mastered swimming, but loved her home on Fern Lake, and entertaining family and friends there for the past 37 years.
Alice and Pat loved to travel, and visited many countries in the course of their 63 years together. They loved meeting new people on their travels and would often keep in touch with special couples for many years after. They loved to entertain, and treasured their times with the Wine Club friends, the Supper Club(s) friends, Church friends, the list goes on. One of their favorite traveling groups included a friend who was a pilot and the four couples had many wonderful adventures exploring places in the U.S.
Alice, along with Pat, was a devoted member of Trinity Episcopal Church of Marshall. She was one of the dedicated members of Martha’s Kitchen at Trinity, as well as a member of the Women of Trinity. She was a member of Club 25 since 1960, and a long-time member of the Forum 50 Club. She was a founding member of the Bondage to Freedom House. These are just a few of the ways Alice helped others, always ready to volunteer or help a worthy cause. In her later years, she taught adult students of the Literacy Council, and was a volunteer at the Marshall Depot, meeting train arrivals at night. She truly loved people and learning about their lives and families.
Alice is survived by her husband, Pat Furrh; daughter, Kee and son-in-law, Bruce Forbes of Longview; daughter, Patti and son-in-law, Stuart Agnor of Marshall; son, Kirk Furrh of Marshall; and her beloved grandchildren, Al Agnor and his fiancee, Kallie Maddox of Longview, and granddaughter, Andee Agnor of Houston; step-grandchildren, Cally Agnor Nicholson and family, Alex Agnor Garza and husband Jeff, Robert and Jordan Forbes, and step-great-grandson Liam Forbes; and her special nieces and nephews, Les and Angie Rhoades and family, Mary and Roy Price and family, as well as Karen Henderson Stubbs and family, and Darrick Henderson and family.
Internment will be in the Columbarium at Trinity Episcopal Church of Marshall. A service to celebrate the life of Alice will be held at a later date. Memorials can be made in honor of Alice to The Literacy Council of Marshall, Trinity Episcopal Church, or the charity of your choice.
