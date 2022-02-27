Mrs. Audrey Gale Jones

Audrey Gale Jones
LONGVIEW, TEXAS — Gale Jones of Longview passed away on February 21, 2022. She was born on March 3, 1943, and graduated from Gilmer High School. She was married to Don Jones for nearly forty years until his death in 2001. They worked together in real estate. She also worked in the Gregg County Tax Office for many years and enjoyed serving the people of Gregg County.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Aubrey and Frances Dyer of Gilmer, and her husband, Don Jones. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Chris and Michelle Jones of Longview, and their children Abbey, Andy, and Adam Jones; her son and daughter-in-law Craig and Kelsey Jones of Houston, and their children Morgan and Dalton Jones, and Leyton and Viqui; her brother and sister-in-law Phil and Rene Dyer of Gilmer, and their daughter Brooklyn. She cherished her many friends and her neighbors at Lake Cherokee. We will miss her every day, and will honor her by being kind to others and caring for nature and animals.
The family will have a private memorial.
Memorials may be made in Gale’s name to the Agape Garden Fund at Alpine Christian Church, to help maintain the Eagle Scout Projects of her grandson and Boy Scout Troop 621, or to the charity of your choice. Condolences can be sent to the family in care of Chris Jones, 1122 Judson Road, Longview, TX 75601.
