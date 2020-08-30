Mrs. Billie Thomas
GILMER — Funeral services for Mrs. Billie Louise “Pete” Thomas, 89, of Gilmer, Texas will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Monday, August 31, 2020 at Croley Funeral Home Chapel of Gilmer, with Frances Kendall officiating, private interment to follow at Glenwood Cemetery in Upshur County. Mrs. Thomas was born on September 4, 1930 in Trinity, Texas and was raised in Gilmer by her mother, Louise McCrary, and her stepfather, Lester Duckworth. She passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020 in Gilmer surrounded by family and friends. She married Johnnie Julian “J.J.” Thomas on March 18, 1947, and they were married for 53 years. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church and dedicated much of her time and attention to volunteer work at The Clothes Closet, where she met many of her dearest friends. She was also an excellent seamstress and loved collecting dolls. She could often be found gardening or feeding the hundreds of hummingbirds that surround her yard. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Charlotte and Phillip Hancock of Gilmer; her sister, JoAnn Monts of Longview; her grandchildren, Kristy Bennett of Gilmer, DeWayne Thomas and wife, Emma of Linneryd, Sweden, and Randy Hollingsworth and wife, Laura of Bullard; her great-grandchildren, Amber Bennett, Derek Thomas, and Conner and Reed Hollingsworth; close family friends, Dane Madson, Rene’ Scott, and Steve and Beth Webb; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Johnnie Julian “J.J” Thomas; son, Garry Thomas; brother, Thomas Dan Frakes; sisters, Joy Jackson and Betty Jean Shirley; and grandson, Christopher Farr. To her children, she was “mother,” to her grandchildren, she was “Maw,” and to others, she was “Pete,” but to everyone she met, she was a blessing. The family would like to extend a special thanks to The Hospice of East Texas for the care they provided.
