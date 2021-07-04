Mrs. Bobbie Jean Huffman
LONGVIEW — Mrs. Bobbie Jean McMillan Huffman, age 90, passed away on July 2, 2021 at her home in Longview, Texas.
She was born April 27,1931 in DeKalb, Texas to Leo McMillon and Juanita Carter McMillon. She married Willard Jr. Huffman in 1949, and they lived in Dallas and Commerce before settling in Longview, Texas. Bobbie worked as a secretary in various businesses throughout her life. After retiring from a job as an office manager for a doctor, she volunteered in the Good Shepherd Medical Center gift shop. Bobbie enjoyed working, spending time with her family, and attending the Grace Sunday School class at Oakland Heights Baptist Church.
Bobbie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her sister Betty McMillon Hackney, and her brother Jerry McMillon.
Bobbie is survived by her children, Dr. Larry Huffman of Longview, TX and Rebecca [Becky] Huffman Givens of St. Louis, MO; grandchildren Larry Huffman Jr., Chris (and Jenna) Huffman, Matt Huffman, Heather Huffman, Jacob Givens, Hannah (and Nick Todd) Givens, Sarah Givens, and Emily Givens; three great-grandchildren; her brother Ronnie McMillon of DeKalb, TX; sisters-in-law Jessie Huffman Pearce and Judy McMillon, and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Violet Royal, Dr. Sreeman Jampana, and HeartsWay Hospice for their compassionate care of Bobbie.
Bobbie’s family will hold a private memorial service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions may be made to Williams Chapel Baptist Church (9927 US Highway 80 W, Marshall, TX 75670, 903-938-3331), or Longview Community Ministries (P.O. Box 1023, Longview, Texas 75606, 903-753-0515). Services provided by East Texas Funeral Home.
