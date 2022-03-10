Mrs. Catherine Lea Howard
HALLSVILLE — Cathy Lea Howard was born on November 29, 1957 and went to be with her Lord and Savior on March 7th 2022. She is survived by her son, Joe Howard and daughter-in-law, Jena-Lee Howard. Her daughter, Melissa McPherson and son-in-law, Clint McPherson of Longview. Her grandsons, Colton and Brady Howard and Colby and Spencer McPherson. Along with her brothers, AJ Smelley Jr and wife Sandy, John Paul and Judy Smelley. Her sister, Martha and John Bonnette. She is preceded in death by her parents, AJ and Opal Smelley; Her brothers, Jack Smelley, Derwood Smelley, and sister, Joyce Sears, along with other loved ones.
Cathy was lifelong member of Jay Valley Baptist Church of Longview.
The memorial service, to celebrate her life, will be held at Jay Valley Baptist on March 12, 2022 at 11:00am.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to Texas Home Health and Hospice, and wants to send a special thank you to Jerry for all he has done.
