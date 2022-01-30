Mrs. Donna Watson Garner Pierce
LONGVIEW — Donna was born on Jan. 6, 1957 and passed away on Jan. 17, 2022. She passed away after a brief but courageous battle with cancer. She was preceded in death by her parents Jerry and Eva Watson, First husband Roy T. Garner.
She is survived by her husband of 28 years Vernon Lynn Pierce, daughter April Garner Gordon, Sisters Debbie Johnson and Diane Mathis, Grand children Dakota Gordon, Colbeona Gray, Malachi Gordon, Great-grandson Khia Gray, many cousins, nieces and nephews, Aunt Gerry George and her Furry friend. Special love and thanks to Barbara and Monnie Garner.
Donna graduated from Longview High in 1975 and later in life Kilgore College in 2006. Donna worked 30 years at both Longview Hospitals in Patient Services. Donna was a animal lover all her life, especially dogs, including her current great dane Olga. Thanks, to the nurses at Regional for their care especially Nicole, Kim, and Hillery. Thanks to Heart to Heart Hospice. Memorial service TBD at a later date. Memorials can be made to Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center. Cremation services were provided by East Texas Funeral Home.
See you in Heaven My Love.
