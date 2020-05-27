Mrs. Dorothy May Kearbey

Dorothy married her husband, Thomas Kearbey, on October 29, 1949 in Pocahontas, AR.
Dorothy was retired from Family Dollar of Longview, TX where she made many friends. She loved working in her yard and planting flowers. Her dogs were her pride and joy. Dorothy loved to eat out and IHOP was her favorite where her favorite waitress, Sally, would have a little doggie bag ready for Tiny, Dorothy’s pet. Shopping was another fun past time for her as well as dressing up as she was a gorgeous lady. She loved dancing the jitterbug and singing to her favorite singer, Elvis. Dorothy was a faithful Trump supporter as she always had Fox on to watch him. She was loved by many and will be dearly missed. Dorothy’s faith in Jesus Christ has secured her eternity.
Dorothy is survived by her brother, Leroy Griffith and wife, Linda of FL; four sons, David Kearbey and wife Sandy and Dennis Kearbey, all of IL, Todd Kearbey and wife Jeannie of TX, Randy Kearbey and wife, Shirley of MD; four daughters, Darlene Mohr and husband, Jim, Karen Victery and husband, Everett, Kimberly Sanchez and husband, Jeffery, and Angela Kearbey all in Texas. Dorothy also has 17 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild with a host of nieces, nephews and her dog, Tiny.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Margaret Whitson; husband, Thomas Kearbey; son, Terry Kearbey; four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and two of her dogs, Buffy and Toby.
Service will be held Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 10:00 AM in the Fitch-Hillis Chapel. Officiating will be Elder Robert Duckett. Please wear masks and practice social distancing.
