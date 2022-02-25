Mrs. Gloria McGee
FORT WORTH — Gloria Mae Williams McGee was born in New Orleans, Louisiana on September 10, 1934, to the late Oleus Sr. and Angie Kinchon-Williams. She was the fourth of five children.
She attended Northside Elementary School (later named Janie Daniels Elementary School) in Longview, Texas. After graduating from Longview Colored High School (later named Mary C. Womack High School), she received her Bachelor’s degree from Prairie View A&M University in 1955.
Gloria was united in marriage on November 16,1963, to Tommie L. McGee.
She began her career at Maggie B. Hudson Junior High School in Longview, as a physical education teacher and librarian. She later taught in Michigan and Lakenheath, England. After 30 years in education, her career culminated in retirement, in Fort Worth ISD, in May of 1990.
Gloria was preceded in death by her husband, Tommie L. McGee, sister, Genevieve Williams LeBlanc and brothers, Oleus Williams Jr. and Alfred H. Williams.
To cherish her memory, she leaves her sister, Marilyn Joyce Williams Jones of Longview and her loving in-laws, the Stanton family. She is survived by ‘Dem Williams nieces and nephews, Michael (Yolanda) LeBlanc, Las Vegas, NV; Rossanna (Calvin) Portley, Dallas, TX; Amadeus Darius Jones I, Lancaster, TX; and Mekasha Jones Brown, Fort Worth, TX; and a host of nieces, nephews, godchildren, family and friends whom she loved dearly.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Human remains found in car in Gregg County were woman missing since 2019
- Stallard: Change of direction was sent from above
- Police: Pedestrian dies after struck by vehicle on Fourth Street in Longview
- Big Sandy ISD to release early Wednesday, asks for prayers after student's death
- Griffis resigns at SH to be OL coach at Gilmer
- CEO of East Texas Advanced Academies, which oversees six LISD campuses, resigns
- Business Beat: New coffee shop opens
- Sisters move toward closure with confirmation that missing mother’s remains found near Kilgore
- Proposed New Diana ISD bond would address infrastructure woes, fund new gym, more
- Big Sandy teen killed, another injured in Upshur County crash
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.