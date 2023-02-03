Mrs. Johnnie L. Goolsby Brogoitti
LONGVIEW — Services for Mrs. Johnnie L. Goolsby Brogoitti , 97 of Longview will be held on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at three o’clock in the afternoon at Post Oak Road Church of Christ with Dale Hendricks officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Private family interment will follow in Danville cemetery in Kilgore. Mrs. Brogoitti completed her earthly journey on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at her home in Longview surrounded by her loving family.
A full obituary can be accessed and online condolences may be left at www.raderfuneralhome.com
