Mrs. Lindia Faye Lucas
LONGVIEW — God-fearing, dessert-making, soul-singing, gifted seamstress, loving mother, faithful wife, genuine friend.
Lindia Lucas was born to the parentage of the late Frank A. Johnson, Sr. and the late Beulah Johnson on March 20, 1952, in Hallsville, Texas. She is one of twelve born from this union. Lindia was born as a twin. Her brother, Benda Ray Johnson, passed away at birth. Lindia graduated from Hallsville High School on May 26, 1970. She was an integral member of the volleyball team and was voted as a high school sweetheart. Lindia worked for Longview ISD as a teacher’s aide. She spent over 20 years there watching her kids, helping other kids, and numerous teachers. Lindia accepted Christ as a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. She could be found singing in the choir. As an adult, Lindia joined the Post Oak CME church. She was a special soloist for missionaries and the lays within the eighth episcopal district of the C.M.E. church. Her voice was an instrument for encouragement and healing for many. Lindia was united in holy matrimony to her sweetheart, Harper Nathadis Lucas, on September 29, 1973. Harper and Lindia were blessed with seven children; two passed away at birth. She was preceded in death by Benda Ray Lucas(son), Jerome Ray Lucas(son), Frank Johnson, Sr(father), Beulah Johnson(mother), Benda Ray Johnson(twin brother), Billy K Johnson(brother), Mary J. Mitchell(sister), James Johnson(brother), Yvonne Johnson(sister), Frank Johnson, Jr(brother).
She leaves to mourn her passing; a loving and devoted husband of 48 years, Harper Lucas, Longview, Texas: five children, Amery Lucas (Rachell), Celina, Texas; Velindia Lucas, Irving, TX; Melinda Wiley-surviving triplet(Alex), Sachse, TX; Carvell Lucas(Crystal), Talty, TX; Darnell Lucas(Briana), Providence Village, TX; two brothers, Paul Johnson(Sharon), Hallsville, TX; Royal Lee Johnson(Margaret), Rockdale, TX; four sisters, Frankie “TM” Johnson; Carolnett Smith(Roger), both of Hallsville, TX; JaAnn Garrison(Jimmy), JoAnn Boyd(Kenneth), both of Longview, TX. Also left to grieve are 11 grandkids, uncles, aunts, brother-in-laws, sister-in-laws, countless nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, co-workers. Services will be held at Post Oak CME church in Longview, Texas; Saturday February 19, 2022 at 11 am. Intermittent service will take place at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church; Hallsville, Texas.
Please leave online condolences at https://www.craigfh.com
