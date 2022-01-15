Surviving her are a son, Rob Johnson and daughter, Kim Vigil, 12 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren There are no services as per her request.
Mrs. Peggy Jean Johnson
BAKERSFIELD — Mrs. Johnson went to be with the Lord on December 29th, 9 days before her 99th birthday. Born on Jan. 7th, 1923 to Bertha and Clarence Miller in Duncan, Oklahoma, Peggy was preceded in death by her son Scott Johnson and by her two brothers, C.F. Miller of and Ray Miller.
