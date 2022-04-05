Mrs Sandra Anne Cheek
ALLEN — Sandra Anne (Lanclos) Cheek, 71, of Fairview Texas, passed from this earth on March 31, 2022.
Mrs. Cheek was born August 23, 1950 in Arnaudville, Louisiana to Ira and Ella Mae Lanclos. She has one older brother, Jim, and one younger brother, Butch.
With blonde hair and green eyes, the loquacious middle child, Sandra, did not resemble the other family members either in appearance or by embracing the easy going, laid-back manner unique to the local way of life in Louisiana. Ira named his only daughter after a neighborhood child, but later dubbed her, “Bee”, because he and Ella frequently told this perplexing child “to be still for once and to be quiet. You talk to much!”
As a young lady in high school, she joined the Future Teachers of America and had an opportunity to assist a first grade teacher. She left that afternoon convinced that God wanted her to pursue teaching as a career. She received a teaching scholarship and started her journey. She graduated from college with honors in December of 1971, and began teaching second grade in January. A lifelong student with a love for learning, she also acquired a Master of Education in 1977, and Mid-Management certification in 1982. Her education career began in Longview at St. Mary’s Catholic School where she taught 5th grade and served as Principal for two years. She moved on to teach in Pine Tree ISD which transitioned to Principal of Pine Tree ISD Intermediate School and eventually Principal of Norton elementary in Allen ISD where she earned the NCLB Blue Ribbon School award.
Sandra met Rick in September of 1976 and by December of that year they were married. She stated that “his intensely passionate love for me was a gift I never expected.” Rick adopted Brian and they soon welcomed Michael in July of 1978. They raised their family together in Longview, Texas and relocated to Allen for her Principal role in 2002. Rick has been truly faithful to Sandra for their 45 years of marriage living out his vows each day taking care of her as she suffered due to Alzheimer’s.
Brian Cheek and his wife Nikki live in the Austin area and have three daughters – Hanna Cheek, 21, Abby Cheek, 19, and Grace Cheek, 16.
Michael Cheek and his wife Tracy live in Longview and have two daughters – Aubrey Cheek, 17, and Josey Cheek, 15.
Sandra is survived by her two brothers. Jim Lanclos (Peggy), and Butch Lanclos (Betsy) who both live in the Houston area.
Sandra was a faithful member of St. Jude Catholic Church in Allen, Texas. She was strong in her faith and passed her passion for Jesus onto her family. Her leadership, love, and devotion throughout her career reflected how much she cared for her job and all of her students.
Sandra was an extraordinary wife, mother, sister, and friend who will be dearly missed.
A special thank you to Vanessa for your loving kindness and caring of Sandra in her later years.
Funeral services will be Monday April 11, 2022 at 10:00 AM at St. Jude Catholic Church in Allen.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer’s organization – Alz.org
