Mrs. Sandra Kathleen Lewis
LONGVIEW — Services for Sandra Kathleen Lewis, 69, of Longview will be held Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at two o’clock in the afternoon at the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore, with Jeff Richardson officiating. The family will be welcoming friends an hour prior to the service for visitation. Mrs. Lewis completed her earthly journey on October 9, 2022, at her home in Longview, surrounded by her loving family.
Sandra was born on March 1, 1953, in Pineville, Louisiana to Julia Corrine Deville and George Dewey Byrd. She married the love of her life Vernon Terry Lewis, Sr. on March 1, 1974, on her twenty-first birthday. They shared forty-eight joyful years of marriage. She was a devoted wife and mother. Sandra’s source of happiness was her family, she spent countless hours amongst family. She was a long-term member of Woodland Christian Church and served as a church elder for many years. Sandra was always in the kitchen hosting family gatherings and serving her church community. She loved elephants, arts and crafts, gardening, and decorating. She was loved by all who knew her and will be greatly missed.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Vernon Terry Lewis, Sr., son Vernon Terry Lewis, Jr. and husband Shawn Whited, sisters, Rita Belgard and husband Rodger, Shirley Shankle and husband Lee, and Debbie West, brother Allen Byrd and wife Peggy, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Sandra was reunited with her parents, uncle Sam Byrd and wife Betty Byrd, brother-in-law Rodney (Rod) Wayne West, and nephew David (Joey) Joseph Belgard.
