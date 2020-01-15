spotlight
Mrs. Sandra Wright
LONGVIEW — Celebration of life for Sandra Wright will be on January 16, 2020 at Fellowship Baptist Church, located at 1818 Spring Hill Rd, Longview Texas. Sandra passed into her eternal life on January 12, 2020. She was preceded by parents Mr. & Mrs. J.O. Freeman. Survived by husband, Harold; daughter, Natalie Johnson and husband Donald; son, Nicky Hines and wife Carolyn; grandchildren, Melissa McRae and husband Matt, Jarred Johnson, Austin Hines, Brianna Hines Emfinger and husband Ryan, Wyatt Hines; great-grandchildren, Tristyn McRae, Dayton and Hadley Hines, and Ellis Emfinger; sisters, Kay Mauldin and husband Mickey, Norma Murray; brother, Dale Freeman and wife Sondra; and numerous nieces & nephews.
No visitation and private interment will take place at a later time. Memorial service at Fellowship Baptist Church.
