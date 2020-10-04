Mrs. Suzanne Kay Peace
HALLSVILLE — Suzanne “Suzy” Peace age 78, of Hallsville, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020 in Brandon, Mississippi. Suzy was born on February 20, 1942 in St. Louis, Missouri to Bill and Sara Robinson.
Suzy retired after many years of working for the Hallsville School District, where she was a teacher’s aide, High School attendance clerk and bus driver. Working at the school enabled her to touch the lives of many students, and she found joy in being able to help the youth. She also found joy in singing and dancing, frequently singing in nursing homes to brighten the days of residents there, and every now and then she would clog for them as well. She loved attending Mobberly Baptist Church and being a member of the choir. She had a passion for traveling, and has traveled across the world with family and friends.
Suzanne was preceded in death by her parents Sara and Bill Robinson and her husband of 57 years, John W. Peace. She is survived by brothers Larry Robinson and Ronny Robinson, daughter Lori Peace and son Scott Peace and his wife Gay. Her grandchildren, Zachary Peace and Seth Peace and his wife Lauren, were her pride and joy. Seth and Lauren welcomed John Emmitt, Suzy’s first great grandchild, to the family recently and she was fortunate enough to spend some time with him prior to her death.
A memorial service will be held sometime in December with a date TBD.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Spring Hill ISD school board approves shortened weekly schedule
- Gregg County Pct. 4 commissioner, others arrested in vote-harvesting scheme
- New Diana ISD discontinues remote learning
- Louisiana man arrested in February shooting death in Longview
- Police ID woman who died after struck by vehicle in Longview
- Gregg County commissioner charged with election fraud to continue to serve on court
- Longview Christian School plans expansion
- House votes to kill Gohmert-sponsored resolution to ban Democratic Party
- Longview bakery has big plans for new property, expansion
- Kilgore woman killed in two-vehicle Gregg County wreck
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.