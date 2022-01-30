Mrs. Wanda Marie Davis
LONGVIEW — Wanda Marie Davis (Dennis) passed away January 23, 2022 in Longview, Texas. Wanda was born November 5, 1930 in Marion, Ohio. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Arthur Lee Davis. Other family members include two daughters, Annetta Marie Powell (Nathan), of Anchorage, Alaska and Nanette Susan Peaslee (Warren), of Lower Burrell, Pennsylvania, three grandsons Matthew, Calvin, Kyle, and sister Kay Dennis of Marion, Ohio and sister in law Amy Dennis of Delaware, Ohio.
She is preceded in death by her parents Clifford James Dennis and Zelma Marie Dennis (Denton) and five siblings.
She enjoyed making crafts and collecting glass at flea markets and estate sales. She also enjoyed visiting the national parks and especially liked viewing wild animals. She and her husband traveled to all fifty states and many foreign countries. She is remembered for being kind to little children. While growing up in Marion, Ohio, she lived her adult life in Woodbury, New Jersey, Fairbanks, Alaska, and Longview, Texas.
In honor of Wanda’s life, practice Ephesians 4:32 and drink a Chickfila chocolate milkshake with no toppings.
Thank you to the Second floor of Longview Regional Hospital, Summer Meadows Nursing Home, and Compass Hospice of Longview, Texas.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in Cumberland, Ohio.
