Mrs. Zetta Beatrice Jones
LONGVIEW — Mrs. Zetta Beatrice Jones was born November 17, 1922, in Gibsland, Louisiana, to Reverend Dan and Rachel Jackson. She answered the Master’s call and went to be with her Savior on Saturday, February 19, 2022.At an early age, Zetta accepted Christ as her Savior. She attended and graduated from Emmett Scott High School on May 30, 1941. Afterwards, she continued to take several business courses. She was a loyal and dedicated member of Bethel A.M.E., until its demise and went on to become a faithful member of Vivian Chapel C.M.E., for the rest of her days. She enjoyed a life of community service; even being recognized as Longview’s Volunteer of the Year, in 1997. Going to church, volunteering and spending time with friends and family, is what she enjoyed most. She always made it very clear that she loved ALL PEOPLE, but first and foremost, the LORD. She is known to have never met a stranger. She was preceded in death by her parents - Dan and Rachel Jackson, her infant son - Michael O’Neal Simmons, her husband – JB Jones, brother and sister – Calvin Andrew Jackson and Etta Bernice Williams. She leaves to cherish her memory, two children: daughter - Patricia (Donald Ray) Jackson, of Longview, Texas and son – Finnis (Barbara) Simmons, of Panama City, Florida, five grandchildren: Howard (Lysanda) Swann, Segunda Woolridge, Fredrick (Teresa) Woolridge, Kellie Simmons and Yalanda Woolridge, five great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. Services will be 11 AM; Wednesday, March 02, 2022 at Vivian Chapel C.M.E 1200 Jordan St. Longview, Texas 75602. Arrangements are entrusted in Citizens Funeral Home, Longview, TX.
