Ms. Arizona Johnson Bonner
MISSOURI CITY — “Your life was a Blessing, Your memory is our Treasure. You are loved beyond words and will be missed beyond Measure.”
Ms. Arizona Johnson Bonner resident of Missouri City, Texas who was born in Hallsville, Texas has peacefully entered into eternal rest on August 10, 2022. Her life will be celebrated on Saturday, August 13, 2022 in the Rose Chapel of Mabrie Memorial Mortuary in Houston, Texas. The Visitation for family and friends will begin at 4:00 PM and the Life Celebration Service will begin at 5:00 PM.
She leaves her daughter, Sherri Gregg; two brothers, Roy Johnson (Shantelle) and Russell Johnson along with a host of dear relatives, friends, Chi Eta Phi Sorority ,and many Veterans Administration co-workers behind with fond memories of a life well lived.
The Final Committal will be held at 10:00 AM at Jordan Valley Memorial Park Cemetery in Longview, Texas.
