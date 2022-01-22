Ms. Jane Ellen Harwell
DALLAS — Jane Ellen “Dane Dane” Harwell (Pritchard) embraced complete healing on January 18, 2022, in Kilgore, Texas. She was 79 years old.
A graduate of Kilgore High School, Kilgore College, where she was a Rangerette, the University of Texas at Austin (B.S.), and the University of North Texas (MEd), she educated our youth for almost forty years beginning in Austin and then New Jersey, before teaching Kindergarten in Richardson, Texas, for thirty-five years.
She is survived by her favorite daughter Holly Adele Davis (Turner) and her husband Robert Lewis Davis, Jr. of Kilgore; four grand-children Timothy (Ty) Hugh Midkiff II and his wife Jennifer; Jane Adele Midkiff; Brett Davis and wife Holly; Allison Fannon and husband Lance. She was most proud of her five great-grandchildren!
She leaves behind a beautiful legacy of wit, devotion, along with a love for America, its ideals, and its Armed Forces. God Bless America and Hook ‘Em Horns!
A private family memorial will be held at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.