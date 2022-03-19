Ms. Janis Marie Jones
LONGVIEW — Ms. Janis Marie Jones was born in Longview, Texas on June 30, 1954, to the parentage of Lowell and Viola Jones. She was introduced to the Lord early in life, and through her membership at Mt Calvary Baptist Church was baptized in her youth.
A Longview High School alum., she graduated in 1972. Shortly after, she married Charles Ray Harris, and to this union three children were born- Tyra, Christopher, and Veronica.
Janis had an extensive skill set and work history before settling at Crosby Lebus in 1986, where she worked as a drill press and forge operator. Her knowledge and need to help people also led her to hold the position of union steward for many years. After 23 years of service, she retired and devoted herself to enjoying her family and fiance, friends, life, and good food.
She was preceded in death by her mother-Viola Shankle, fathers-Lowell Jones and Emmett Shankle, sisters-Julia Jones-Templeton and Vernedia Shankle, brothers-Charles Shankle, Matthew Shankle, Willie Shankle, and Melvin Shankle, and grandsons-Jordan Noel and Rodney Wright, Jr.
She leaves to cherish her memory her children- Tyra Harris-Wright (Rodney), Christopher Harris, Sr (Shawlonda), and Veronica Harris-Edwards (Chris), fiance Thomas Brown, grandchildren-Ryan Wright, Jade Noel, Rayven Wright-Price( Markquette), Cameron Woodkins, Naomi Polnett, Kristyn Edwards, Christopher Harris, Jr, and Christopher Cole Edwards, siblings-Emmett Shankle, Jr (Karen), Deloris Scott, George Shankle (Mary), Donald Jones, and Charlotte Jones-Johnson (Herman), 7 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.
Service will be 2 P.M. Saturday; March 19, 2022 at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church; 1105 El Paso St., Longview, TX. Wearing Mask are encouraged.
