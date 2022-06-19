Ms. Melissa Truong

Melissa Truong
LONGVIEW — Melissa Truong, 35, passed on June, 4 2022, surrounded by family at GSMC. Born December 17, 1986, in Longview, to Ha Truong and On Lien. A distinguished graduate of LHS and UT-Dallas, she pursued an accounting career at R. Lacy which brought great pride. Melissa had the gift of disarming grace. Fluent in Cantonese, she retained a TX twang! She was grounded, a t-shirt / jeans / and heels gal. As a pragmatist, she loved organization, cooking, and family. Her thoughtfulness remained to the very end. Melissa is lovingly remembered by her parents; her life partner of 11 years, Jimmy Su; sisters in life: Christina Kang (Jeffrey) of Phoenix, AZ, Anna Su of Los Angeles, CA, and Nina Su of Brooklyn, NY; dogsons, Rooney & Joey.
