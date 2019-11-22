Myra “Anne” Gilbert

Myra Anne Slaughter was born April 25, 1932 in Edgewood, Texas to John Arthur Slaughter and Flora Anne Cox Slaughter. She was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Longview and rarely missed her bible studies when she was a resident at Buckner because she loved them so much. Anne was a homemaker and she and Reggie were married for 65 years before his passing. Their marriage was the true example of what a Christian marriage was made of. She was a wonderful mother-in-law and just loved her family so much. She had a few other hobbies as well; Anne was a master at cross-stitching, loved crossword puzzles, traveling, reading, and was an avid Rangers fan. She was loved by all who knew her and will be missed tremendously.
Anne is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Reggie Gilbert; and brothers, Bart, Earl, and John.
She is survived by her daughter, Ruth Swimm and husband, Richard of Boerne; son, Paul Gilbert and wife, Nanci of Groesbeck; grandchildren, Matthew Gilbert, Sarah Greni, Rachel Schuhow, Megan Henderson, Catie Reece; seven great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Jack Gilbert; numerous nieces, nephews and other family members; and special friend, Bobbie Stephens.
