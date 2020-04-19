Myron Edward Harkins

Myron LOVED his work, describing himself as a “tank car knocker” in the rail car repair business. His future father-in-law brought him into the industry when he was 18 years old. After 30 years with Warren Petroleum Corporation, he went to work for a startup railcar company called Rescar. That move took him from the shop floor to the board room. He took pride in doing his part in building the company, and being known in the industry as “Mr. Rescar”.
Myron was a passionate bird hunter. He enjoyed teaching his grandsons, and great-grandsons about his love of the outdoors. Way before it was cool; he taught them the importance of male bonding over campfire meals with Scotch, or other adult beverages in hand. Though there was a rule of “what happens at the hunting lease stays at the hunting lease”, the tales became legend during later family events.
Myron was a proud Mason for over 50 years. The purpose of the Masons is to make “better men out of good men, better fathers, better husbands, better brothers and better sons”. With no quiet place to teach and study in his house full of 5 women, Myron spent hours mentoring young men sitting in the family driveway or in his backyard. There are dozens of men who are still benefitting from those hours of driveway teaching!
Myron was a leader in his church, his job, and with his family. His love for Jesus was apparent in his lifelong service to others. If there was a project or tough issue to tackle, he was part of the solution. He also led the way out the side door of Calvary Baptist Church to smoke a cigarette as soon as services were over!
He was married to his high school sweetheart, Lois Knowles Harkins, for almost 50 years; and together they raised 4 daughters in Longview, TX. Each one of his girls believed with all her heart that she was “Daddy’s favorite”! After Lois died, he tracked down a grade-school friend, Jeraldine Vercher, and in 1998 made her his “child bride”. They married the same day he retired, and he spent the next very active years of his retirement loving her and sharing wonderful family vacations with his girls and their husbands (occasionally letting the grands come along). They loved their life on Lake Cherokee for 15 years with their last 7 years in Tyler, TX. Never did he dream he would have 22 years to love Jeree, and she loved him well in return.
Myron is survived by his wife Jeraldine Vercher Harkins, his 4 daughters (and their husbands) Cindy Eubanks, Kay and Alan DeYoung, Dana and John Homonek and Cathy and Jon Heser, his “baby brother” Bobby Harkins and a slew of well-loved grandkids, great grand kids, nieces, nephews, and cousins. The stories that are being shared about his life and his influence are evidence of how anyone who knew Myron, also known as M.E., Harkins, Daddy, PaPaw, Uncle, or other names that can’t be mentioned here, were blessed by having shared life with him. As Jeree recently stated, “Myron and God are waiting on all of us now.” What a celebration that will be!!
The family is hoping to have a Celebration of Myron’s life, Father’s Day weekend, COVID allowing! Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice. Charities dear to our families are Shriners Hospitals for Children, or the Alzheimer’s Association.
