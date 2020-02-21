Myrtle Irene Dillard

Mrs. Dillard was born October 19, 1926 in Lovedale, Oklahoma. She was a homemaker and served our Lord and Savior for many years in the prison ministry and in nursing homes. Through her ministry she touched many lives with her faith in the Lord and her love and dedication for her family.
She is survived by her sons; Larry Dillard Sr. and wife Marilyn of Kilgore, Rick Dillard and wife Elaine of Kilgore, and Bobby Puett and wife Rebekah of Biloxi, MS; daughter, Pam Garr and husband Andy of Hico; her grandchildren, Larry Dillard Jr. and wife Karen of Lufkin, Jamie Malone and husband David of Longview, Lisa Mustin and husband Zack of Liberty City, Tracey Dillard of Liberty City. Tracy Stevens of Paris, Kelly Smith and husband Robert of Glen Rose, Jason Dillard of Winona, Katie Nichole Pham and husband Sean of Lewisville and numerous great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Mrs. Dillard was preceded in death by her parents; William and Harriet Skaggs, her husband of 58 years, H.A. Bob Dillard, son; Bobby Dillard and his wife Margie, two granddaughters, one great granddaughter and numerous brothers and sisters.
Family visitation will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 6pm to 8pm at Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore.
Online condolences may be left at www.raderfuneralhome.com
