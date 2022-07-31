Myrtle Sue Clinton Waits
LONGVIEW — Myrtle Sue Clinton Waits, 83 years young, passed away July 28 in Bossier City, LA with her loving son by her side. She is survived by son and wife, Bob and Mary Waits, and daughter and husband, Jamie and Lance Kirkpatrick. Also, siblings Shirley Shivers and Sam Clinton and brother-in-law and sister-in-law Jerome and Elva Waits. Grandchildren Whitney Hadley, Sean and Ryan Waits and many nieces and nephews. Sue graduated from Hallsville High School in 1956 and married Ronald Waits in 1959. She made a life of being a faithful and loving wife, a wise and caring mother, and an active grandmother. With her husband of 58 years she enjoyed sports, road-trips, camping and especially bowling. She served as pianist for Maxey Acres Baptist Church and Sunday School class at Mobberly Baptist Church for over 40 years combined. She lived the past 18 months with her son and his family at their home in Bossier City as the symptoms of Alzheimer’s progressed. They were super caregivers and daughter and husband, Jamie and Lance, are forever grateful for their service of love. Sue was a very modest and humble being, but the impact that she made on everyone she met was significant. She was always the brightest smile in the room and will be incredibly missed.
Services will be held in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home in Longview on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Rosewood Park.
