Nadine Terry
LONGVIEW — Nadine Terry, 70, of White Oak passed on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by family, after a hard-fought battle with cancer. No formal services will be held, per her request. Cremation arrangements are by Rader Funeral Home of Longview.
Mrs. Terry was born March 18, 1949 to Pearlena and Henry Pack of Cullman, Al. She was married to the love of her life, Roy Terry, and together they moved to East Texas in 1972. She was retired from the United States Postal Service in 2011.
Mrs. Terry was preceded in death by her husband Roy Terry, parents Pearlena and Henry Pack, and brother Curtis Pack.
Those left to cherish memories of her are her daughter Lisa Hawks and son-in-law Lee of White Oak, Tx; her sister Mary Ruth Bost of Vinemont, Al., her step-son Wayne Terry and wife Rhodora of Bakersfield, Ca.; step-daughter Susan Statham and husband Phillip of Killen, Al.; seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
Her family requests that any memorial donations be made to The Susan G. Komen Foundation for breast cancer research. An online guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com
