Nancy Ann VanEimeren

Longview, TX (75601)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. High around 75F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.