Nancy Ann VanEimeren

Nancy was born August 22, 1937 in Milwaukee, WI, to parents Bill and Evelyn Miller. In her youth she developed a love of reading, a hobby she enjoyed throughout her life and passed on to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Nancy gifted books to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, matching the interests each enjoys.
Nancy also loved to travel, by herself and with her family, experiencing different people and cultures around the world. Her most recent trip was in February to St. John, where she basked in the beauty of the island with treasured family.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Gerald (Jerry) Patrick Van Eimeren. Those left with cherished memories of Nancy include her children, Teresa Davis and her husband Preston, Jim Van Eimeren and his wife Rene, Bill Van Eimeren, and Cindy Nicholson and her husband Danny; grandsons Chris, Matt, Ryan, Geoffrey, Andrew, Kenny and Brian; 9 great-grandchildren with 1 on the way; and her sisters Janet and Carol. Nancy will also be remembered by her beloved in-law sisters and brothers, numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the East Texas Literacy Council.
