Nancy Brown Cleere

Mrs. Cleere was born November 28, 1940 in Jefferson to Loyd and Lanell Nash Brown and passed away September 4, 2019 unexpectedly at her home in Mims Chapel Community in western Marion County. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents.
Nancy married Daryl Cleere at Mims Chapel United Methodist Church May 23, 1961 and was married 36 years. They travelled and enjoyed fun times until his untimely death in 1997. She enjoyed retirement by traveling, volunteering, church work and planning her next group get- together to shop and eat.
Nancy was fun loving, energetic, an organizer, a go-getter, an advice giver, strong, determined, and detail oriented,. She was devoted to family, and an all around “take charge and get it done” type of person. She was a supporter of the arts, history, and political future of Marion County for her entire lifetime. Nancy was a devoted wife and Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother who loved her church and Southern gospel music. She sang in the church choir for many years. She always put family first. She was proud of her family heritage McNiel-Brown-Nash Ancestry which dates back 4 generations in the Marion County community of Mims Chapel on Lake O’ the Pines. Nancy graduated from Jefferson High School in 1959. She became a “Professional” volunteer in United Methodist Women, Mims Vol. Fire Dept. Ladies Auxiliary, Opera House Theatre Players, Prayers & Squares, Mims Chapel Cemetery Assoc., MUMC various offices in Admin. Council. Nancy retired from the Marion County Sheriff’s office as Administration Assistant to then Sheriff Walter Thomas. She was a lifelong member of MUMC and served on numerous committees throughout the years in Marion County.
Those left to cherish her memory are daughter, Crystal Cleere Thompson & husband, Terry, Granddaughters, Lauren Thompson Elwell & husband Kendall, Lindsey Thompson Griffin & husband Will, great grandchildren, Tucker and Aubree Elwell and Peighton, and Cohen Griffin, sister, Janice Brown Barnett & husband, Tom, along with cousins, friends and neighbors she considered family.
In lieu of flowers the family asked that memorials be made to the Mims Chapel United Methodist Church, 13714 FM 729, Avinger, TX. 75630.
