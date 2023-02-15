Nancy Carol Gill
OVERTON — Nancy Gill was born on March 10, 1939, in Madill, Oklahoma, and passed away in Overton, Texas on February 10, 2023. Mrs. Gill graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in Port Arthur, Texas, and married Edwin Garner in 1957. Nancy and Edwin resided in Kilgore, Texas, and raised their three children there. The Garner children are Vickie Garner McClure, Angela Garner McKinney and John Garner. Mrs. Gill worked in the culinary industry, enjoyed gardening, and had a great love of the Lord, and attending the First Assembly of God church. Mrs. Gill married Robert “Bobby” Gill in 2000 and enjoyed “the happiest time of my life” in Overton with her husband Bobby.
Mrs. Gill is preceded in death by her parents, John and Moddie Fondren, her husband, Bobby Gill, her daughter, Vickie McClure, and granddaughter, Kelli McClure. Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Angela McKinney and husband, Britt McKinney, and her son, John Garner. Mrs. Gill’s grandchildren are Aleah McKinney, Andrew Head, Daniel Head, Jerry “Tex” Ryan, Heather Ryan Cox, Zandra Chico and Christopher Noto. No services are being held at Mrs. Gill’s request. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Longview High School teacher alleges retaliation for complaint
- Dickey's Barbecue Pit opens in Longview
- UPDATE: Longview ISD board won't consider teacher's termination at Monday meeting
- Business Beat: Longview coffee shop gets permit
- Divorces granted: Jan. 30-Feb. 3, 2023
- Business digest: Longview law firm names partner
- Love to be afraid? Doc Wilkes House of Horrors plans special Valentine's Day event
- Fatal wreck blocks traffic on West Marshall Avenue in Longview
- Longtime city of Longview attorney to retire
- EPA seeks input on denial for Martin Creek plant request
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.