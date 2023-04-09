Nancy Cochran Irick
LONGVIEW — Funeral services for Nancy Cochran Irick will be held on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at Greggton United Methodist Church at 2 :00 p.m.. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation one hour prior to the service. Mrs. Irick was born on January 10, 1939 in Henderson, Texas and died on April 6, 2023 in Longview, Texas. A full obituary is available online at www.cammackfamily.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.