Nancy Fletcher
LONGVIEW — Mrs. Nancy Gabriel Fletcher was born July 31, 1940, in Corpus Christi, Texas and peacefully died in her sleep on Monday, February 20, 2023, at her home in Longview. The cherished only child of the late Page and Virginia Mae Gabriel, Nancy’s reputation as beautiful, well-read and well-humored preceded her in life and will be remembered fondly by all who knew her.
Nancy wore many hats over the years: from twirling for the W.B. Ray High School marching band to nationally-recognized Avon District Manager; from accomplished wedding dress designer to dedicated genealogist and historian. She was a champion skeet shooter. She was a proud daughter of the South and exemplified Southern perseverance in all that she did.
She is survived by her husband of nearly 50 years, Gary Fletcher, who served as her travel companion for countless historical and genealogical research excursions and partner in Christ through the Episcopal Church.
She is also survived by her children, Nancy Johnson Miller (John); Page Gilliland Johnson; and Madison Steen Johnson (Melinda); step-daughters, Suzanne Blackaby (Phil); Christine Johnson (Bruce); and Jennifer Beach (Aaron); grandchildren, Brandon, Andrea, Josh, Hope, Mae, Sarah, Mary Beth, Grace, Ainslle and Jordon, and quite a few great grandchildren too.
Services for Nancy will be held on Sunday, February 26, 2023, 3:00 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, located at: 906 Padon St, Longview, Texas 75601
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center to honor Nancy’s lifelong love for all kinds of critters, great and small.
