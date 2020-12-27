Nancy Jordan Wright

Nancy and Fletcher met at age 16 and it was love at first sight. At 19 they began their married life together, with Nancy working in Austin while Fletcher completed his studies at the University of Texas. After graduation, Nancy and Fletcher moved to the “end of the earth” - Longview, Texas - so Fletcher could begin his professional career with Eastman Kodak. Despite her initial reservations, and like many others, Nancy fell in love with Longview and became active in the community. In their retirement years, Nancy and Fletcher traveled the world together, making new friends wherever they went.
Nancy’s two great joys were her family and her Lord, whom she served faithfully at First Baptist Church. She was the director of the 5th grade Sunday School department for over 25 years, helping shape the faith of countless young people in our community. She also demonstrated Christ’s love through her community volunteer service. Nancy served as president of the Junior League of Longview, as well as the inaugural president of the Longview Regional Hospital Auxiliary. She was a master gardener and president of the Ivy League Garden Club where she was member for many years.
A true friend to everyone, Nancy could organize and direct with tact and grace. She even left instructions for us now - to fellowship together with laughter and celebrate “her last but greatest trip!” She was the backbone of a supper club that lasted nearly 50 years, and she never missed a birthday or special event. Nancy was a great correspondent and always took the time to send thoughtful, handwritten cards and letters.
Nancy will be missed by all those whose lives she touched. Left to carry on her legacy are her wonderful and loving husband of 65 years, Fletcher Wright; son, Jim Wright and his wife, Patti of Longview; daughter, Jennifer Rodriguez and her husband, Victor of Houston; and son, Greg Wright and his wife, Kim of Longview. She was especially proud of her seven grandchildren, Jessica Wright Marshall and her husband, Jeremiah, Melissa Wright Hurt and her husband, Cace, Paige Layden Juarez and her husband, Joel, Nancy Layden Scribner and her husband, Stephen, Andrew Layden, Jordan Wright, and Meredith Wright.
Ten great grandchildren (with one on the way!) and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, friends, neighbors are also left to cherish her memory. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to First Baptist Church, 209 E. South Street, Longview, Texas 75601, Buckner International, 1014 S. High Street, Longview, Texas 75202, or the Alzheimer’s charity of your choice. The family would like to express their gratitude to Heartsway Hospice, the dedicated nurses at Summer Meadows, Choice Care Sitters, and the loving caregivers at Arabella for the care they provided Nancy.
Due to Covid restrictions, a private family service will be held and a celebration of life will be scheduled later in 2021 when it is safe to do so.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.